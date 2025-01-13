India summons Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner, denies Dhaka’s allegation of border fence construction attempt

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner, Md Nural Islam, and formally rejected Dhaka’s allegations that New Delhi was attempting to construct barbed wire fencing at five specific locations along the over 4,000-km-long Indo-Bangladeshi border.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to South Block, reiterating that all security measures at the border, including fencing, are conducted in adherence to established protocols and bilateral agreements between the two governments, as well as between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Advertisement

In a statement, the MEA emphasized India’s commitment to a crime-free border, stating, “India reiterated its commitment to addressing cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking. Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices, and cattle fences are integral measures for securing the border.”

Advertisement

India also expressed its expectation that Bangladesh would honor previous understandings and adopt a cooperative approach in combating cross-border crimes, the statement added.

The summoning of the Bangladeshi envoy by India came a day after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express concerns over the alleged construction of fencing along the shared border.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry, in a statement, claimed that the Indian envoy was called to meet Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin, who expressed the government’s deep concerns regarding the recent activities of the BSF.

Dhaka described the fencing as “unauthorized” and stressed that such actions have caused “tensions and disturbances along the border.”

The Bangladeshi foreign secretary reportedly urged New Delhi to refrain from any “provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border.”

This diplomatic exchange highlights the ongoing challenges in border management and the sensitive nature of Indo-Bangladeshi relations.