Assam CM slams Md Yunus over Northeast Access remark, calls for stronger connectivity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned remarks made by Md Younis, the interim head of the Bangladesh government, regarding Northeast India’s access to the ocean.

Sarma asserted on Monday that such statements underscore the persistent strategic concerns surrounding India’s vulnerable “Chicken’s Neck” corridor and called for urgent infrastructural reinforcements to mitigate risks.

Md Younis had reportedly referred to the seven sister states of Northeast India as “landlocked,” suggesting that Bangladesh serves as their primary gateway to maritime access.

Reacting sharply, Sarma emphasised that such narratives, whether external or internal, have historically threatened the region’s integration with mainland India.

“This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic Chicken’s Neck corridor. Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor,” Sarma wrote on the microblogging site X.

The Chicken’s Neck, or Siliguri Corridor, is a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, barely 22 kms wide at its narrowest point, that connects the Northeast with the rest of India. Given its strategic significance, the corridor has long been viewed as a geopolitical vulnerability, particularly in the context of potential hostilities involving China, Bangladesh, or other adversaries.

Sarma advocated for alternative connectivity solutions to reinforce national security and economic integration. “Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritised. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation,” he stated.

Sarma further warned that provocative statements from foreign officials, such as those made by Md Younis, should not be taken lightly. “Such remarks reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” he cautioned.

The Assam Chief Minister’s statement comes amid broader efforts by the Indian government to strengthen the Northeast’s connectivity, including through regional initiatives like the Act East Policy, which seeks to enhance economic and strategic ties with Southeast Asia.