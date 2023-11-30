DA payment not mandatory: CM

Payment of dearness allowance (DA) is not mandatory for the state government, said the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee while addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This comes at the backdrop of government employees intensifying their demands for payment of DA at par with the central government.

While clearing her stand on the issue, Miss Banerjee said, “It is not mandatory for the state government to pay the DA. As the countdown for the election begins many people (leaders) give many promises. Many people (CPMled Left Front) are making big talks on DA issues. But they should remember about what percentage of DA remained unpaid during their regime.

My government is paying the huge debt burden left by the Left,” the chief minister said. “Our government has already spent more than Rs 2.52 crore in order to implement the new Pay Commission recommendations. In addition to this, we have already announced payment of six per cent DA,” she said. She asked, “Do you want DA?

We have already paid it. Go and join central government jobs if you are unhappy. They (Centre) don’t have sufficient holidays. Their holidays are limited but we give 40-45 holidays in a year. We have also given them (state government employees) an opportunity to tour foreign countries every 10 years.” Earlier, the high court in its observations had stated that DA is a legitimate right of state government employees.

The Trinamul Congress has already submitted to the HC that it had already paid 16 per cent DA to its employees and any payment over and above the amount would have ‘catastrophic financial implications’.

Do not rush Bills on substitution of IPC, CrPC and IEA: Mamata to Amit: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the latter to not rush the proposed bills on substitutions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act (IEA).

Incidentally the chief minister’s letter was being sent on the day when Shah launched scathing attacks against Trinamool Congress and the state government on various issues at a mega rally of BJP in central Kolkata. As per information available so far, the bills for substitutions of IPC, CrPC and IEA are likely to be placed at the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament starting from next month