Hooghly women will get rid of BJP: Chandrima Bhattacharya

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on last Wednesday joined a campaign rally at Tarakeswar in favour of Arambagh TMC candidate Mitali Bag.

The minister said she was overwhelmed with the presence of a large number of women in the rally.

Mrs Bhattacharya said many are expressing their great concern about the presence of four BJP MLAs in Arambagh sub-division, but one should remember that everything changes with time and nothing is everlasting. The BJP MLAs in Arambagh sub-division have done nothing for the welfare of the people of the area. All these years were spent in talking ill of TMC. People now feel deprived and cheated, especially the women voters who have turned away from the BJP. Lakshmir Bhandar and other beneficiary schemes of the state have brought the entire women population in favour of the TMC.

“BJP will be completely routed in Arambagh sub-division after the organizational strength of TMC has grown manifolds than before. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is going ahead with the women empowerment programmes and schemes. Mitali Bag is an ordinary TMC block leader but the chief minister has picked her to contest. This is a burning example of women empowerment. The Modi-led BJP government will not be able to cross 200 seats, it is ridiculous that Modiji is dreaming of 400 plus seats,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya.