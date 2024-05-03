Trinamul removes Kunal from star campaigners’ list

After removing him as the state general secretary of the party on Wednesday, the Trinamul Congress on Thursday omitted Kunal Ghosh’s name from the list of star campaigners for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party on Thursday submitted its star campaigners’ list for the upcoming phases of Lok Sabha polls to the Election Commission of India, which didn’t include Ghosh’s name.

Notably, Ghosh’s name figured in the party’s star campaigners’ list for the initial phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, the ruling party removed Ghosh from the post of state General Secretary, hours after he showered praises on Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, while sharing the stage with the BJP leader for a blood donation event.

The latest development is seen as a hint of Trinamul distancing itself from Ghosh.

“It is the party’s decision. First, they decided to include me in the list. Later, they decided to remove my name. It is good for me in a way, as I will not have to move around in this scorching heat now,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

After being removed as the party’s general secretary, which came close on the heels of his removal as the official spokesperson, Kunal claimed on Thursday that he had already resigned from these posts earlier and there was no need for the party to make the same official through a press release.