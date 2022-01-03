CPM criticises Mamata for temporary termination of Duare Sarkar scheme

With the state government having announced a host of Covid protocols that are to be implemented from tomorrow, and which has also been termed as “partial lockdown” by many, the CPI-M has lashed out at the government’s decision to temporarily shut down ‘Duare Sarkar’ and alleged that Mamata Banerjee has put lives of hundreds of citizens in peril.

The rapid spread of Covid in the state and in Kolkata has led the state government to partially shut-down several services in the city and which also includes the Duare Sarkar scheme that was kicked off by chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure citizens can avail government benefits right at their doorsteps.

However, now the state government has announced that the scheme will cease to function until the beginning of February. CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why the state government remained reluctant in taking appropriate measures despite health experts ringing the alarm bells for months, warning against another covid wave.

“Who is Mamata Banerjee consulting before making such ludicrous announcements? The state chief secretary announced that it is as per the instructions of the chief minister that the Duare Sarkar scheme will be terminated for the time being. In the first place, why did she announce such a scheme when the government was warned that another wave is around the corner? Now by closing it she is putting citizens in peril. It has turned into ‘Duare Sharbonash’ (danger at doorstep) scheme now” alleged Chakraborty.

The CPI-M leader asked whether the chief minister is at all consulting health experts or the members of the Global advisory board formed by the state government. “It sounds as if the state’s chief secretary is echoing the decisions taken solely by Mamata Banerjee who is working according to her whims and fancies.” He also questioned decisions of truncating train services and closing down of educational institutions which were opened last November after a long span of time and a series of protests by Left student activists.

Many train passengers have expressed their objections to the decision of stopping train services after 7 pm as they said that it is too early for office goers who take trains later than that time to return home. Kolkata metro though has not announced any curbs on timings, it will reportedly do away with the token system once again and that will prevent several train passengers from availing metro services. Only ones possessing metro smart cards will be allowed.

A CPIM worker said most of the common people who are irked with the decisions of the government are questioning why it did not control the crowd and gave a free license for mass gatherings in the festive season despite being warned of another Covid wave.