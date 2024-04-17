Body of a CPM leader recovered Haroa

The body of a 72-year-old local CPM leader in Haroa was recovered from his room on Tuesday ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He was found hanging from the ceiling in his room.

Police have registered an unnatural death case to probe the incident. His body has been sent to the morgue at Basirhat hospital for post-mortem.

The body of Bhuban Mondal, a resident of Khas Balanda gram panchayat in the Haroa police station area in North 24-District, was found hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday.

He was the panchayat pradhan of Khas Balanda for three terms and became secretary of the local committee of the CPM Haroa unit.

Locals said that Mondal was an influential leader in the area. He lost his wife a few years ago and used to stay alone in his residence.

Villagers in Khas Balanda felt that his unexpected death is a huge loss for them because he was always involved in development works in the village.