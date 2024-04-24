CPM party office in Baranagar damaged in fire

Allegations of an attack on the CPM party office in Baranagar have been made against the ruling Trinamul Congress.

It has been claimed that miscreants affiliated to the ruling party set fire the party office at night, causing significant damage. Vladimir Lenin’s portrait was partially burnt and chairs and tables were destroyed.

Party workers assert that if they hadn’t extinguished the fire promptly, it could have spread to nearby houses. Local CPM leadership accused Trinamul councillor Sunat Biswas of orchestrating the attack on their party office. CPM candidate from the seat Tanmay Bhattacharya demanded punishment for those responsible.

The fire was first witnessed when flames were seen emanating from the office, late on Monday night and the people informed party workers. Ranjit Das, a local party worker, stated, “We rushed to douse the fire. However, much property was damaged by then. The concern is that if we couldn’t contain the fire, it could have spread to neighbouring houses, causing a major catastrophe. Those involved should be brought to book.”

The CPM candidate, Tanmay Bhattacharya, said, “If the police fail to take appropriate action, we will see what happens in the coming days. Then, we’ll make it clear to the Trinamul that this isn’t the CPM of 2011, but of 2024.”

Sunat Biswas has denied the allegations. He claimed, “This incident occurred due to infighting within the CPM. The Trinamul Congress is not involved. The law will take its course.”

It’s noteworthy that on 1 June, residents will vote in the by-elections for the Baranagar Assembly constituency, along with the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. The CPM candidate, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Trinamul’s Sayantika Bandopadhyay and BJP’s Sajal Ghosh will contest from this seat. TMC MLA Tapas Roy has left the Trinamul to join the BJP and is now a candidate from North Kolkata, necessitating the by-election.