Court relief for ex-VC of VBU

Professor Bidyut Chakraborty, former vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) has got a big relief from the Calcutta High Court today. A FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a letter written to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee by a person from Birbhum alleging that he has allegedly tried to tarnish her image and tried to create trouble.

In another case, a Toto driver lodged a written complaint against the former vice-chancellor alleging that he had prevented him from driving his vehicle in the area. Justice Joy Sengupta’s Single Bench has directed that without the directives of the court neither any charge sheets will be submitted nor any final report should be submitted.

The next hearing of this case will be on 11 January. S Police Station has lodged five separate cases against the former VC after his retirement on 8 November and served notices for personal appearances in the police station. He has moved court and on the directives of the court, Santiniketan Police has interrogated him for two days for the five cases.

The OC of Santiniketan police station herself interrogated him. Today, the Single Bench of the high court after hearing the first case said that police will not submit any charge sheet without court’s consent.