CM Mamata’s visit to Dubai, Spain uncertain

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Dubai and Spain mid-September is uncertain because the ministry of external affairs (MEA) is yet to give its clearance to her foreign trip.

The state secretariat, Nabanna, has already sought approval from the ministry for her trip to woo investment in state. Miss Banerjee is likely to be accompanied by a team of business delegates and civil society members on the trip. Sources in the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) said that it has already directed its empanelled agencies that supply varieties of gift items starting from Dokra, terracotta artworks to sarees etc to Biswa Bangla outlets to stop manufacturing of gifts for her trip to foreign countries.

“One MSME official called me up Monday and asked me not to manufacture the gift items that the government procures when the chief minister tours abroad. He told me that the central government has not yet given its green signal to the state government though

the Nabanna had sought clearance about 10 days ago,” a supplier told The Statesman on Wednesday requesting anonymity.

Spanish officials during Kolkata Book Fair this year had invited the chief minister to visit Spain, which was the theme country at the fair.

Advertisement

Spain exported items like a number of metals, alumini um products, leather goods, fer- tilisers etc to India.

Miss Banerjee ahead of the annual mega show, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBG) scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 November, would canvas investments in the state during her visit to Spain with a stopover in Dubai where she would meet NRIs.

“The chief minister is likely to meet leading industrialists and companies in Spain. The state government wants to use the opportunity of foreign investments to its advantage,” an official in the industry department said.

Earlier in September in 2021, she was denied permis- sion to visit Italy by the Narendra Modi government to attend a global peace conference prompting her to accuse the Centre of being ‘jealous’.