Chandrima praises idol-maker doctor from Bhadreswar

Dr Biplabendu Talukdar, resident of Bhadreswar, is a doctor by day and an idolmaker by night.

The assistant professor at department of immunohaematology and blood transfusion, has been carrying on with his childhood passion of making idols of deities and then performing puja, in accordance with the rituals. Dr Biplabendu used herbal colours and paintbrush to provide finishing touches to the idol of Jagadhatri.

Health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was all praise for the doctor. She also found out that other doctors too are involved in assisting Dr Talukdar. She inaugurated the Jagadhatri Puja by Dr Talukdar and other doctors at Bhadreswar.

The minister heaped praises on the doctor and his assistants. She said, “Even after a hectic daily schedule, to hold on to his childhood passion and love towards creativity is really a gift of the almighty. They are not only saving precious lives in the hospital and at the same time blooming hidden talent in preserving the traditional art and culture of Bengal.”