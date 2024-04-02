Athiya Shetty shares childhood picture, Netizen ask when baby is arriving

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, shared a throwback picture of herself on social media on Monday.

However, the picture attracted the curiosity of the netizens as many of them inquired about the arrival of her baby.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a childhood picture of herself. The monochromatic picture shows the actress screaming. Athiya wrote in the caption, “Cute but scorpio”.

While members of the fraternity reacted to the cutesy picture, the netizens were in the mood to dig more into the news of her baby’s arrival.

Recently, the actress’s father, Suniel Shetty, who serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, said that hopefully in the next season of the show, he will walk onto the stage as a grandfather.

Picking on the same, netizens took to the comments section of Athiya’s post.

One user wrote, “Cchota king aane waala hai (younger king is set to arrive)”.

Another wrote, “I think Athiya is pregnant.”

Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty wrote in the comments, “This is what I have had to deal with for 28 years.”

Actress Malvika Mohanan reacted to the post with a laugh.

Athiya and KL Rahul married on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.