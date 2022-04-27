Central team visits Chinsurah hospital

A two-member team of the central health department, headed by Dr Thomas today visited Chinsurah hospital to take stock of work at the hospital funded by the central government health department.

The district CMHO, Roma Bhuyia, hospital super Ujjwalendu Bikash Mondal welcomed the visiting central health department team. Dr Thomas went around inspecting the progress of the ongoing work at the newly-developed artificial lab, hybrid CCU for highly contagious diseases, telemedicine etc. Dr Thomas also got apprised of the steps taken by the hospital to combat the impending 4th wave of COVID.