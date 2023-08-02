West Bengal: Four Covid-19 deaths from East Burdwan

The spike in Covid-19 cases further started piercing through the civic life of East Burdwan where the fresh upsurge already has led the death toll to four in the last 72 hours.

Considering the gravity of increasing Covid-19 positive cases in East Burdwan, amidst soaring dengue cases, the state Health Department has sought for a detailed status report from the health care units last evening.

Already three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 positive died at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in the last 72 hours. According to the hospital authority, the deceased had severe co-morbidity.

Advertisement

Two of the deceased were from Bhatar and Dewandighi PS areas in East Burdwan and the other two victims were referred cases from Kirnahar and Panrui PS areas in neighbouring Birbhum district. Dibyendu Pain (65) – the latest victim was admitted to the BMCH following severe hematoma and renal failure on 1 August and he died today. The hospital diagnosed him a Covid-19 positive case too.

The district, according to the health officials, recorded the presence of 37 active Covid-19 patients, of them 11 have already been shifted to the hospital. Three of the patients were from Khandaghosh block alone.

Besides, as stated Dr Jahar Hembram, Chief Medical Officer, East Burdwan: “Yesterday, 53 patients underwent Rapid Antigen Test at the hospitals where 16 were detected with Covid-19 positive. Although, the RTPCR test was sought for confirmation.”

The RTPCR test of 39 patients were done today. Dr Subarba Goswami, Deputy CMOH-II, East Burdwan said: “Six fresh Covid-19 cases were found today.”

Yesterday, the Principal Secretary (Health), Narayan Swarup Nigam sought a detailed status report on Covid-19 cases from Burdwan hospitals. The CMOH, Dr Hembram said: “A detailed report on present Covid-19 situation furnishing with adequate data-sheet has been forwarded to the Health department today.”