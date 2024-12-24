Central Bank of India celebrates its foundation day

The Central Bank of India marked its 114th Foundation Day on 21 December with celebrations held across the country. The Kolkata zonal office, along with Kolkata north regional office and Kolkata south regional office organised various programmes. Zonal head P C Khurana, regional head Kolkata South M Pichhaya and regional head Kolkata North V Devendra, senior executives and a large number of staff paid floral tributes to the visionary founder, Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala in remembrance of his extraordinary contributions in establishing the bank.

Addressing the crowd, the zonal head expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and appealed to all employees to perform with commitment, dedication with a driving passion.

Advertisement

Throughout the day various programmes were organised by the Kolkata zonal office. Free health check-up of staff and customers was organised by the Kolkata main office. Throughout the entire zone of Kolkata, 23 renovated branches were inaugurated out of which the zonal head himself inaugurated two branches.

Advertisement