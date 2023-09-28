CBI court judge transferred for intervening in HC order

Calcutta High Court’s Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, on Wednesday, ordered the transfer of a special CBI court judge for intervening in a High Court order.

In a related development law minister Moloy Ghatak today appeared in Calcutta High Court over summons issued by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay allegedly in connection with the delay in effecting the transfer order issued against the special CBI court Judge.

Justice Gangopadhyay has taken exception to an earlier order of the special CBI court judge, Arpan Chattopadhyay for involving Kolkata Police in the central agency investiga- tion on the allegation by expelled youth Trinamul Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh accusing the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamul Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Justice Gangopadhyay observed that when the central agency probe in the matter was being conducted following an order of the High Court, the judge of the special CBI court had no author- ity to intervene in that matter.

Advertisement

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of transfer of the judge of the special CBI court in Kolkata by 4 October.

OnWednesday, the chief of CBI’s special investigation team probing the school job case, Ashwini Senvi appeared in front of Justice Gangopadhyay’s Bench and accused the local police administration of harassing the central agency sleuths and thus creating hindrances in the process of smooth investigation.

Reacting to Senvi’s complaints, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the task of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police are to maintain law and order situation in the state and under no circumstances they can intervene in a central agency probe which

has been ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Gangopadhyay through the ruling presented a legal cushion to the officers of the CBI-SIT and barred police and any state investi- gation agency from taking any action and meting out any harassment to the head of CBI- SIT and any other officers of the central agency without taking any permission from Calcutta High Court.

With regards to the trans- fer of the special CBI court judge, Justice Gangopadhyay also summoned the state law minister Malay Ghatak within the next 30 minutes.