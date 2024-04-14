Cash haul at city airport from passenger

Large amounts of cash were seized from passengers at the city airport. Officials of the NSCBI Airport intelligence unit of the Income Tax department seized around Rs 11 lakh in cash. The person named Joydeb Pal was travelling from Agartala in Tripura with the cash but could not provide any explanation for the huge cash in his possession. The airport intelligence unit confiscated the money and took the man in its custody for further interrogation. Allegations of illegal financial transactions during the elections have arisen. The Election Commission of India is taking a strict stance from the beginning. The I-T office is also keeping a close watch. Gold and diamonds was recovered recently.

Last month, the Election ECI revealed the amount of cash recovered from several parts of Bengal was around Rs 7.87 crore. Around 12,69,194.93 litres of liquor were seized, valued at about Rs 33.86 crore. The ECI has stated that they will ensure no illegal transactions, bribery or illegal activities during the election. All necessary arrangements will be made and vigilance will continue.

