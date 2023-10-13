Cabinet meeting: Mamata asks ministers to be vigilant during Pujas

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is still nursing a leg injury since her return from Spain and UAE, today at a Cabinet meeting held at her South Kolkata residence told all ministers to stay put at their respective constituencies during the Pujas and stay vigilant as she feared that the BJP could foment communal disharmony during the festivities.

In the same vein, she also asked them to resist and disperse amicably if any incidents of political conflagration are reported. During the Cabinet meeting, she also set up a four – member committee comprising ministers Srikanto Mahato, Gulam Rabbani, Sabina Yasmin and Satyajit Burman and asked them to go to calamity-hit North Bengal to distribute relief materials among the distressed.

Besides, the cabinet meeting also put its seal of approval on proposals to appoint 394 para-teachers and 385 part time teachers in consultation with Urdu academy. The Cabinet also approved the formation of Dhupguri sub-division, which was promised by the Trinmaul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the recently held by-election to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency.

Advertisement