Body of 35-year-old woman recovered from city flat

Half-naked body a 35-year-old woman was recovered from a flat of her live-in partner at Garpha in the southern part of the city on Saturday.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and detained his live-in partner for interrogation. They are also interrogating neighbours to explore whether the incident was a case of suicide or murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, the body of one 35-year-old woman Madhurima Roy was found inside the flat of her live-in partner Bikash Mondal at Sahidnagar in the Garpha area on Friday night. She was alone in the flat on Friday afternoon when her boyfriend Mr Mondal took his mother to a clinic, police sources said.

Mr Mondal, according to preliminary investigations, claimed that he and his mother, after coming back, found her lying on the bed. Sensing her sleeping they didn’t wake her up during the afternoon.

But they tried to wake her up in the evening when she was not responding to repeated calls made by them.

Mr Mondal also claimed that he and his mother informed police and her family members when their repeated calls to wake her up failed.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and took it to the state-run M R Bangur Hospital in the Tollygunge area, where doctors declared her dead.

Local witnesses said that police recovered her body when she was found lying in half-naked condition.

Both the woman and her live-in partner had a party on Thursday night at the flat.

Police said that the cause of her death would be confirmed after a post-mortem examination. Investigating police officials have been interrogating Mr Mondal at the police station.

Relatives of the deceased claimed that her sister had gone to the flat on Friday evening to give her prasad of Kali Puja.

Her sister found her lying on the bed and an injury mark was also spotted on her body.