BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said police must interrogate the TMC’s heavyweight ministers, MLAs and MPs, who are visible in the photographs with fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb. He said police should also take them in their custody to complete the inquiry process.

“It is clear in the fake IAS arrest case the state is giving shelter to those real culprits, who involved in the money laundering racket of the fake IAS Debanjan Das. They will not be put behind the bars until this government lasts. Debanjan’s arrest is nothing but eyewash and to dilute the criminal case against him as TMC’s several heavyweights are in this crime,” Ghosh said.

He also today criticised Trinamul Congress for alleged ‘poaching’ of their MLA. “The state government has no morality. Here a person who won as MLA on the ticket of the BJP joined the other party. He will be the chairman of an information committee in Assembly. Is it the tradition of the parliamentary affairs in this state? The state government is playing dirty tricks. We shall protest against it.”

“We had also adopted resolution in our state executive council meeting to organise movement against the state’s attempt to make Mukul Roy the PAC chairman,” he said.

Horror story:

Meanwhile former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta today said that he is shocked as a person was denied vaccine as his so is a BJP supporter.

“Horror story of an elderly man in the Ramnagar Purba panchayat of Tarakeshwar who was denied the vaccination because his son is a BJP supporter. How much more of this tyranny will people in West Bengal have to endure?” he tweeted.

Ghosh has also criticised state government and State Election Commission (SEC) today for not conducting the civic bodies’ poll on time. “Are the SEC officers sleeping?. The Trinamul Congress is looting the money of the municipalities and municipal corporations through the board of the administrators and don’t want to replace them. So civic poll is being delayed in Bengal,” he said.

Workshop of MLAs:

The BJP today organised a workshop of the newly-elected MLAs at Hastings office to ma ke them aware regarding the Assembly proceedings especially to mount pressure on the treasury bench of the same House. National joint secretary Shiv Prakash attended the workshop. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said they will raise the issue like Asansol former deputy mayor, who was not trained to administer injection, in the Assembly session on Monday.

Meanwhile senior BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani today said that Calcutta High Court’s observations on Bengal violence are alarming and yet not a word was said by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“‘There have been post-poll violences and the state was caught on a wrong foot. Even minor girls were not spared. Complaints of most of them were not recorded by the police,” she tweeted.