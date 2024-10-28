Birbhum’s Siuri set for major revamp under Amrit Bharat stations scheme

Siuri Railway Station under the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway in Birbhum district is set for a major upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This initiative aims to improve passenger amenities and enhance the station’s overall infrastructure and services. Siuri Railway Station (Station Code: SURI) is a key station on the Andal–Sainthia branch line under Asansol Division. It serves the town of Siuri, the district headquarters of Birbhum in West Bengal, and its neighbouring villages. The station is a vital hub for pilgrims visiting Bakreswar Temple and its famous hot springs, as well as Data Babar Mazaar (the Dargah of Data Saheb) in Patharchapuri.

Station plays a crucial role in connecting locals and visitors to these important religious and cultural sites. Key improvements under the redevelopment project include the enhancement of traffic circulation and the beautification of thestation’s circulating area, providing passengers with better access and a more welcoming environment. The station’s existing facade and elevation will undergo significant improvements, including modern lighting installations and the construction of a new entrance gate.A high-mast tower light will be installed to enhance visibility at night. For enhanced accessibility, a new lift will be installed between Platforms 2 and 3, and three dedicated drinking water booths will be set up for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

Waiting halls, ticket counters, and other public spaces will be revamped with highquality furniture and modern amenities.Two new platform sheds will be constructed, and new coach indication and train indication boards will be installed. A new parking area will alleviate traffic congestion and provide more convenience for passengers arriving by car. The redevelopment initiative at Siuri Station is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to modernise its stations, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the overall passenger experience. Upon completion, Siuri Station will be a more accessible, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing facility, further strengthening its role as a key railway hub in the region.

