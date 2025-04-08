ASI puts new signboard of ‘Juma Masjid’ at Sambhal mosque; SP MP questioned

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has placed a new signboard of “Juma Masjid” at the Sambhal mosque, which was at the centre of widespread violence recently, sources said on Tuesday.

The new signboard replaces the earlier one which said “Shahi Jama Masjid”, a development which may have serious repercussions.

Advertisement

According to the sources, a new blue-colored ASI board has been kept at the newly constructed Satyavrat police outpost, which will replace the existing signboard.

Advertisement

However , ASI’s counsel Vishnu Sharma told media persons that the change in name is aligned with official records.

It has been reported that the ASI board installed outside the mosque was allegedly removed and was replaced with a board calling it ‘Shahi Jama Masjid’. The new board of Juma Masjid has been made in accordance with the name recorded in ASI documents , sources said.

A similar blue ASI board with the name “Juma Masjid” is already present inside the mosque premises.

But the ASI has not announced when the new signboard will be installed.

Meanwhile, SP MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rehman Barq was questioned for 3 hours by the SIT on Tuesday in connection with the Sambhal violence.

SP MP reached Nakhasa police station and appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the violence case. In this case, he was summoned for a statement. ASP Srischand and CO Kuldeep Singh questioned him for 3 hours.

MPs along with a battery of lawyers reached the police station at 11.15 am. The MP has expressed confidence in the law and the constitution and told the media that he will give full support in the investigation. The MP said that he believed in law and the Constitution.

“I trust the judiciary. Today, my health is not good and the doctor has advised me to rest. Despite this, I am appearing before the SIT so that the police-administration does not feel that I was not cooperating in the investigation,” the MP said.

Significantly, the SIT is investigating the violence in Sambhal. Many people have been questioned in the case.

The SIT had served notice to the MP under Section 35 of BNSS at his residence in Delhi. In which the MP gave time to record the statement on April 8.

An FIR was registered in the case of crime number 335/24 in the violence during the Jama Masjid survey on November 24 last.