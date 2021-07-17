Tears rolled down the cheeks today when Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader Bimal Gurung turned emotional while receiving the party flag sent by the leader of the other camp of the Morcha, Binoy Tamang after he resigned from the party yesterday.

A similar scene was witnessed yesterday when Mr Tamang broke down while announcing that he would hand over the flag to the “original owner,” Mr Gurung, who formed the GJMM in 2007.

“I had been longing for this flag and have cried for it. I want to thank him for returning it. My door is always open, as we, together, along with six people or so had made this flag,” said Mr Gurung, who accepted the flag at his party office in Patlebas in Darjeeling from supporters of Tamang.

Gurung was also seen emphasising on the point that his doors were always open for anyone who wanted to join the party as it had been opened for the people and the Hills. On the other hand, Anit Thapa, the leader of the other faction of the Morcha, today said in Kurseong that they would use the original party name without mentioning any faction from now on.

Gurung also spoke on the same lines. “Till yesterday, there were two camps of the Morcha, Binoy and Bimal, but now there is only one GJM as the party president of their camp has resigned,” said Mr Gurung, adding that Mr Tamang should also take this up legally.

Sources in Kurseong said that the faction of the Morcha, which Tamang quit, maybe making plans to form a new party. Central committee leaders of the faction held an emergent meeting in the town today, following Tamang’s resignation. The meeting selected Thapa as the acting president of the camp.

Thapa said he had “come forward” in 2017, during the Gorkhaland agitation then, not to save the party or the party’s flag, but to save the Hills. He said he has always appreciated and followed the leadership of Mr Tamang. He added that he was still in the dark as to why Mr Tamang left the party.

On the other hand, GJMM general secretary Roshan Giri said that Mr Thapa was not the leader of the GJMM. “The GJMM party is one, whose leader is Bimal Gurung. Anit Thapa is a “farji” (fake) leader of the GJMM,” Mr Giri said when asked to comment.

When asked, Binoy Tamang did not want to comment on the matter. BJP’s state committee member from Darjeeling Hills, Manoj Dewan, said that the current politics was “ridiculous.” “The BJP is a national party and works in the interest of the nation and the interest of the people. I will not comment much on these small things,” he said.