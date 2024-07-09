Gurung writes to CM alleging illegal GTA deals

Bimal Gurung, the former chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and current president of Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM), has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to intervene and cancel the illegal lease deeds of public properties owned by the GTA.

In his letter, Gurung claims that at least nine tourism bungalows in a popular tourist destination, Sandakphu via Maneybhanjang, have been handed over to a private individual without following proper procedures and at a much lower rate than their estimated value.

Notably, the present GTA chief executive, Anit Thapa, is also the president of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Mr Gurung alleged that these deals were made with close associates of BGPM for personal gains.

Additionally, Mr Gurung mentions that another prime property in Siliguri has been leased out at a significantly lower rate than its potential earnings as a tourist guest house.

The private operator took control of the property for a yearly fee of Rs 50 lakh, despite the fact that it has the potential to earn over Rs 3 crore annually as a tourist guest house, according to Mr Gurung.

He questioned whether proper auction policies were followed in these transactions and expressed concern about potential revenue loss to the exchequer.

In light of recent actions taken by the CM against land grabbers, Mr Gurung requested her to instruct Darjeeling and Kalimpong DMs to address encroachments in various areas in the Hills.

He also discloses that there are plans to lease out more GTA properties soon.