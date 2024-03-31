BJP MLA files papers as Independent in Darjeeling

The BJP MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma today filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat to take on the BJP’s official candidate Raju Bista.

Mr Prasad had earlier announced that he would contest against Mr Bista, the outgoing MP from Darjeeling, on the issue of an ‘outsider’, if the BJP nominated him for a second time.

Mr Prasad took the decision to file his nomination papers on the issue of Gorkhaland and separation from West Bengal.

“I want to know from the Lok Sabha election results how many people cast their votes for the Gorkhaland issue and how many voters support an outsider from Delhi and Kolkata,” Mr Prasad said.

The BJP candidate Raju Bista, just after returning from Delhi, met Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling today.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Bista, conveying his best wishes to Mr Prasad and said, “Had he stepped down from MLA before filing his nomination papers, people would have appreciated his decision to contest against me.”

Other BJP MLAs, who are very close to Mr Bista, have condemned Mr Prasad.

The Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba, criticizing Mr Prasad’s decision to go against Mr Bista, said, “He should have resigned from the party and stepped down as an MLA before filing his nomination papers.”

On the other hand, BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh said, “I would request Bishnu Prasad Sharma to withdraw his nomination papers. There is a technical issue and I suspect his nomination papers will not be accepted.”

BJP MLA from Matigara Naxalbari Anandamay Barman said, “There is enough time to withdraw nomination papers. Party will talk to him and then make an appropriate decision.”

After the meeting with GJMM president and other leaders, including general secretary Roshan Giri, Mr Bista addressed the GJMM activists.

“I have come here to meet Bimal Daju since my party has approved my candidature to contest LS Polls from Darjeeling for the second time and Daju has also played a vital role for me to obtain the ticket,” Mr Bista said.

On the issue of an outsider and the eligibility of a candidate as a son of the soil, Mr Bista said, “As an MP, I have done my job seriously for the people here in the last five years. Though I was born in Manipur, I respect Darjeeling as my work place and I am committed to do my job sincerely.”