Demand raised for Union minister from north Bengal

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leaders have been asked to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Binoy Tamang (photo), a former leader of the GJMM, has impliedly demanded ministerial positions for Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and other West Bengal MPs. It is worth mentioning that an invitation letter was sent to GJMM president Bimal Gurung and secretary Roshan Giri to attend the event today.

“Unfortunately, as the new government prepares to take office this evening, it is disheartening to note that not a single MP has been included in the Modi cabinet for 2024. The cabinet formation was based on a formula that considered regional and social representation, resulting in an equal proportion of ministers. This means that Bengal will likely have three to four ministerial positions. However, with the upcoming Bengal assembly elections in 2026, it is crucial for the Modi government to also include at least three to four MPs from Bengal in the current cabinet. It remains to be seen if there are any plans for future cabinet expansions,” Binoy Tamang said.

Reports state that Dr Sukanta Majumdar, a Member of Parliament from Balurghat, and former Union Minister and MP Shantanu Thakur will be included in Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet. In the 2024 election, Nitish Pramanik, who was a minister in the outgoing council of ministers, was defeated in Cooch Behar. John Barla, who also served as a minister in the 2019 Cabinet, did not receive a ticket this time. However, Manoj Tigga is currently a BJP MP for Alipurduar and also holds the position of MLA for Madarihat Assembly Constituency. Since 2019, there has been a BJP MP for Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituency as well. The Gorkhas make up a significant portion of the voting population in both Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Parliamentary constituencies.

Advertisement

Mr Tamang also claimed that the Bengal region’s most esteemed parliamentary constituency is Darjeeling, where the BJP made its debut in 2009. The Gorkhas, the predominant community in this constituency, have remained staunch supporters of the BJP since then. However, despite their loyalty, the people of Darjeeling, Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars have not yet received any political or constitutional recognition from the BJP. “This region has played a significant role in the party’s success and it is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise made in 2014 when Raju Bista won the election for the second time in a row. While his winning margin should make him one of the top five BJP MPs, according to the official website he has been placed lower due to another MP from Uttar Pradesh with a larger margin of victory,” Mr Tamang said, adding, “It would be fair for Raju Bista and the people of Darjeeling and Dooars if he is given a Cabinet berth as a reward for his hard work and dedication.”