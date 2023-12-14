Bhadra shifted to cabin from ICCU, ED plans check-up at ESIC Bhadra shifted to cabin from ICCU, ED plans check-up at ESIC

The Enforcement Directorate plans to take Sujay Krishna Bhadra, alleged an accused in the recruitment scam case, to a central government-run hospital for his voice sample test.

The move comes a couple of days after some senior officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) attended a meeting with their bosses in Delhi on Sunday to chalk out future course of action related to investigations. Sujay Krishna alias ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’ was brought out of the intensive coronary care unit (ICCU) at SSKM Hospital and shifted to a cabin in the cardiology department on Tuesday night, couple of days after he was taken to the ICCU from his cabin showing symptoms of chest pain Sunday.

An ED team reached SSKM Hospital on Monday morning and entered into the ICCU where he was undergoing treatment since Sunday. The ED officials spent around 15 minutes at the ICCU and spoke to Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, director of SSKM Hospital and Dr P K Roy, medical superintendent and wanted to know about how many days Sujay Krishna still requires for treatment at the hospital. Two CISF jawans have been deployed at the ICCU gate to strengthen security measures for him.

An ambulance of the Central government-run ESIC Medical College Hospital at Joka was also seen parked near the cardiology department on Monday to carry him to the hospital from SSKM Hospital. But he could not be shifted to the central government teaching hospital because doctors attending to him at SSKM Hospital did not discharge him. With his shift to cabin from the ICCU, ED officials gear up to take him to the ESIC Hospital if no further complications in his health develop.

He was arrested by the ED more than five months ago on charges of his alleged involvement in recruitment of teachers in schools. Sources at the SSKM Hospital said that his treatment records have already been sent to the ED through email.