Song teacher: The story of the beginning of Uttam Kumar’s life is just the opposite. He was born on 3 September 1926 in Calcutta. The name given by the family was Arun Kumar. Father Satkari Chattopadhyay and mother Chapla Devi are housewives. Family of deprivation; The day passes in Konom. They live in the only house on Girish Mukherjee Road The house of trust is your own. The family is not running on the father’s meager salary. Seeing no way out, Arun, the eldest son of the family, started earning money. He started teaching music as well as studying. He got the most tempting offer in a few days. Gauri Devi, the daughter of Ganguly’s family, has to teach music. Salary is also quite good, 75 rupees per month. Although he was already known, Uttam-Gauri came to teach. Gauri Devi came to Arun’s house on June 1, 1950.

Arun has been a fan of Prach Theater since childhood; Was a fan of the journey. Rupoli’s tendency to act on screen gradually increased. In 1947, he got the opportunity to act in the Hindi film ‘Mayador’ But extra roll. Arun acted in the film on a daily basis in just five seconds. But ‘Mayador’ was not released. In ’47, he got another chance, in the film ‘Drishtidan’ as the young character of the protagonist Asit Baran. But Arun could not cut the mark in the audience. The next picture is ‘Kamna’. The film was released in 1949, but it was also a super flop. The next two films ‘Maryada’ and ‘Ore Jatri’ did not run.

Extra Roll in Five Sequences:

The picture is flop, yet Arun did not give up. He still had ‘Sahyatri’ and ‘Nastaneer’ pictures in his hand. He acted with heart and soul. The result is the same as the previous three. The picture is flopping but getting a chance Many did not take the matter well. He was secretly called ‘Flop Master General’ or ‘FMG’. If the name is rotted, it is in Cinemapara. News about FMG was also printed on the news page.

'Flop Master General':

Failure continued. Among them, Saroj Mukherjee became the protagonist in the film ‘Dignity’. However, Arup Kumar changed his name as promised with the director. That didn’t work either. He was acting in the movie ‘Sahyatri’ with the famous actor Pahari Sanyal. In the midst of the shooting, Pahari Sanyal suddenly sat down and said, ‘You are not Arun, you are the best, the best Kumar.’ At his suggestion, Uttam Kumar changed his name. The first picture of the name change did not catch the success of Sahyatri either. In 1951, Sanjivani also flopped. Not in the role of the hero in the film ‘Basu Paribar’, but in the side character. The film went well, with Uttam being the first to be praised for his performance.

From Arun to Arup, then Uttam:

The tidal wave of ’84 and a half fell the next year. In 1954, 14 well-received films were released, seven of which were paired with Suchitra. Uttam has acted in Bengali-Hindi films for about 23 years, starting with ‘Drishtidan’ and up to 1980. In the first film, Maya Mukherjee, in the latest ‘Ogo Badhu Sundari’, Mausumi Chattopadhyay and a total of 48 people have become her heroines.

14 pictures in one year:

Uttam-Suchitra duo took a firm place in the hearts of the viewers with the film ‘Ora Thake Odhare’ in 1954. Tipanna’s journey ended at seventy-five with ‘Dear Girlfriend’. A total of 31 pictures of Uttam-Suchitra duo have been released in 22 years. But what was their relationship like outside the silver screen? Professional, or friendly? Or something else? These questions started long ago, never ended! Suchitra Sen could have been the last picture of her life with Uttam; Even better. What’s more, after 1982, they reduced their filming together. Informed