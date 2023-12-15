Adityanath pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 74th death anniversary and recalled his contribution in shaping the new India.

On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, the chief minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya.

He said ‘Iron Man’ Vallabhbhai Patel is the architect of New India.

Adityanath recalled Patel’s role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after Independence.

“The India we see today is the India of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dreams. Therefore, the entire nation pays tribute to Iron Man, the architect of India’s integrity,” he said.

“Keeping in mind the values and ideals of Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest statue on the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat, near the Sardar Sarovar dam. Presently, it has become a pilgrimage site. The values and ideals of Sardar Patel inspire us all with a new motivation,” he added.