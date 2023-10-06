Tribute Exhibition Marking 25th Death Anniversary of Ranbir Singh Bisht

The AIFACS art gallery has concluded an exhibition honoring the celebrated painter, Ranbir Singh Bisht. Organized by Bisht’s daughter to commemorate his 25th death anniversary, the exhibition featured 25 paintings showcasing the significant phases of his remarkable career.

Born on October 4, 1928, in the scenic Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, Ranbir Singh Bisht was a distinguished artist and recipient of the Padma Shri award. His artistic creations skillfully intertwined nature with the human form. Additionally, he held the position of Principal at the College of Arts and Crafts, Lucknow University. Notable among his series were the ‘Lust series,’ the ‘Unwanted Series,’ and Lucknow’s ‘Headless Series,’ to mention a few.

Sharad Raj, a filmmaker and the exhibition’s curator, expressed a deep connection with Bisht’s ‘Blue Series.’ He described them as a form of ‘Magic Realism’ in art. The ‘Blue Series’ paintings drew inspiration from the majestic Garhwal Mountains, capturing their splendor in a breathtaking manner. These artworks seamlessly blend realism and renaissance, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in their captivating essence.

Selecting a mere 25 paintings for display from the hundreds created by Bisht proved to be a formidable task, according to Raj. He explained, “Bisht’s paintings don’t flow seamlessly from one phase to the next; they leap from one to another.” Bisht’s artworks are diverse and episodic in nature.

Among the exhibited pieces, one portrays Bisht’s watercolor rendition of the renowned Benaras Ghat, while another, titled ‘The Benaras Steps,’ vividly captures the vibrant cityscape of Benaras, with people ascending the steps, infusing life into the composition.