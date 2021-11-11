Bengal BJP leaders air discontent with top brass

Back-to-back routs in successive bye-elections in the state notwithstanding, the state of affairs of West Bengal unit of BJP figured prominently in the recently held national executive meeting of the party.

Though election-bound states ought to have been in the focus, some of the state unit’s representatives voicing charges of neglect got the state unit’s grouses into the limelight. The complaints of these state BJP leaders reflected their disappointment at being overlooked by the central leadership.

The charge was underscored by the fact that the BJP emerged the principal Opposition outfit after Assembly polls. This led to the state finding place in the political resolution adopted at the meeting in the national Capital. It also found a mention in the party president’s address.

To pour oil on troubled waters, party chief JP Nadda said, “BJP is standing like a rock in support of the people of West Bengal”. The political resolution condemned the “inhuman brutality of TMC.”

An abrupt quiet descending on BJP leaders especially some of those at the national level who had toured the length and breadth of the state during the poll campaign was cited by some state leaders as signs of neglect.

Not mincing words, some of the state leaders gave vent to their feeling that neither the party at the national-level nor the government led by the party is extending the requisite support in the stirs against ruling Trinamul Congress. While the Trinamul-run state goverment have started to act against some of the state BJP leaders, it was pointed out that similar action has not yet

been initiated against those state ruling party leaders whose names figure in coal and chit fund scams.

This is sending a wrong signal to the rank and file, a senior leader said especially when more than 300 BJP activists have died in political violence in the last three years of TMC regime.