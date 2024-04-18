Barasat TMC candidate suffers head injury after road mishap

Trinamul candidate Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar narrowly escaped an accident on her way to the Trinamul office in Badu Road, Madhyamgram. Amidst her convoy, a speeding car suddenly crashed, resulting in the mishap.

The Trinamul candidate was rushed to Barasat hospital for treatment. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was scheduled to join a programme at the Trinamul office on Badu Road in Madhyamgram today. Witnesses claimed that on her way to the Trinamul office, amidst her convoy, a speeding car suddenly crashed, causing injuries to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Her car was hit by the speeding car, causing head injuries to the candidate. She was then taken to the party office, where she received initial treatment. After attending the programme, she was taken to Barasat District Hospital for further treatment.

The severity of the injury is not yet clearly known. A video footage, released after the incident, shows a woman security personnel attending to Kakoli with an ice bag on her head.

Advertisement