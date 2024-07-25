Bank of Baroda’s new branch in Behala

Bank of Baroda has opened a new branch in Shakuntala Park on the auspicious occasion of Bank’s 117th Foundation Day, reaffirming its commitment to customer service and accessibility. With this addition, the total number of Bank of Baroda branches in the city now stands at 101 and 255 for the Kolkata zone of the bank.

The new branch aims to provide an array of enhanced banking services tailored to the needs of residents and businesses in Shakuntala Park / adjoining areas, including personalized financial solutions, seamless digital banking options, and expert advisory services.

The branch was opened by S K Tiwary, general manager and zonal head Kolkata zone.

Advertisement