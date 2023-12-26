Bail for four protesters

A city court today granted bail to four male aspirants of upper primary and dismissed the alleged prayer of police seeking for an additional 14-day judicial remand.

The quartet, held for staging a demonstration near the residence of the chief minister, had sought to submit a deputation over immediate resolution of their recruitment process.

Today’s development follows Saturday’s court decision of granting 55 women protesters bail but remanded the four male protestors for judicial custody on the police prayer.

