Assault on minor girl unfolds during uncle’s birthday celebration

In a shocking incident in Berhampur, Murshidabad, a minor girl fell victim to assault during her uncle’s birthday celebration. The accused, identified as the girl’s elder cousin, is now in custody following a written complaint filed by the survivor’s family.

The distressing event occurred on Saturday at the residence in Ranitala, Murshidabad, where several relatives had gathered to celebrate the birthday of the girl’s uncle.

According to local sources and police reports, the young girl was lured into a secluded area by her cousin under the pretext of playing games. Once alone, she was forcibly restrained, and when she attempted to raise an alarm, her mouth was covered.

Tragically, the assault escalated, leaving the minor in a critical condition. In a state of distress and bleeding, she was rescued by her parents from her uncle’s house. They rushed her to the local primary health centre, and later, as per medical advice, reported the incident to the Ranitala police station.

The accused, facing charges based on the written complaint from the survivor’s family, was apprehended. The survivor, though physically and mentally affected by the ordeal, is said to be in stable condition according to current reports. In a harrowing testimony, the survivor shared: “I went to celebrate my uncle’s birthday and was playing hideand-seek in the dark. Suddenly, my cousin grabbed me, closed the door, and covered my mouth. Even when I screamed, my mouth was muffled.

Then he assaulted me.” The survivor’s family, seeking justice for their daughter, is demanding stringent punishment for the accused. The mother of the survivor stated: “I want exemplary punishment for the guilty party. I demand justice for my daughter.” This disturbing incident sheds light on the urgent need for safeguarding the vulnerable and enforcing stringent measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.