UP BJP MLA gets 25 years in jail for raping minor girl

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond was on Friday sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh for raping a minor girl nine years ago.

The MP/MLA court of Additional District Judge Ehsanullah Khan had convicted the legislator from Duddhi assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh on December 12 and pronounced the judgment on Friday.

According to the prosecution, Gond committed the crime in 2014 when he was the ‘pradhanpati’ (husband of village head) of the village sarpanch. A case was registered at the Myorpur police station that year and the Friday’s verdict has come after a long trial of nine years.

The FIR against the MLA was registered under Section 376 and 201 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

After the case was filed, Gond, who was with the Samajwadi Party at that time, was arrested and after three months of jail, he was given bail.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2022 assembly polls and won the election.