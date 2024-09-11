Asansol tops in AQI in state, ranks 20 in country

Asansol has ranked 20th out of 47 cities in the country with a population of over one million in the Air Pollution Quality Index in the country, according to the latest data revealed by the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate control (MoEFCC).

In a survey conducted in 2023, Asansol was ranked 35th in the country. In 2022, Asansol bagged 95 points based on various pollution control parameters. In 2023, it had secured 135.7 points and in 2024 it had secured 169.5 points.

Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that several efforts are being undertaken by the civic body and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) in the past few years have played a big role in improving the air quality index of the oldest industrial city in the country.

For creating further awareness amongst the citizens, the AQM department of AMC has organized a programme with school students at Rabindra Bhawan a few days ago and a rally was also brought out with posters and placards. Chairman Amarnath Chatterjee, borough chairman, Dr Debashish Sarkar were also present along with the mayor.

“Asansol Municipal Corporation has been using mist canons and drones under its air quality management (AQM) project. The footpaths have been concreted and potholes in the roads repaired to control dust particles flying in the air. We have also undertaken a tree plantation drive in the park in front of the top English medium schools in Asansol,” Bidhan Upadhyay added.

The top four cities in the list of these 47 cities in India are Surat in Gujarat, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Agra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the state capital Kolkata has slipped from 33rd position in 2023 to 41st position. While another old industrial city, Howrah has slipped from 43rd position in 2023 to 44th in 2024.

Durgapur has bagged the 37th rank out of 44 cities in the country under the category 2 (population between 3-10 10 lakh). In the 2023 survey list Durgapur was in the 16th position.

In 2023, Durgapur city bagged 161.7 points (numbers), while in 2024 it secured 141.4 points.

The top three cities in the 2nd category of the country are Firozabad (UP), Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Jhanshi (UP).

In the category 3 cities (population of less than 3 lakh), Haldia has bagged the fifth spot, improving its performance from 7th spot in 2023. Rae Bareli has bagged the top spot in the category 3 cities.

Under the National Clean Air Mission, the centre has selected 132 cities under the air quality management scheme a few years ago. Out of these 132 cities, only two are from the state, Kolkata and Asansol.

The Central Pollution Control Board has already approved a project under the City Micro Action Plan to improve the air quality index of Asansol.

More than 6 lakh people die in the country every year due to air pollution. To further reduce the smoke the WBPCB has been distributing smokeless chulhas to roadside eateries and tea stalls.