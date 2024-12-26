Asansol mines board plans to set up hospital

To revive the ailing state-run Asansol Mines Board of Health (AMBH), a host of decisions were taken at a board meeting, including a plan of setting up of a hospital in jamuria, near Asansol on public private partnership (PPP) model.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty, chairman of Asansol Mines Board of Health, and also the MLA of Pandaveswar Assembly seat, said that in the board meeting of Asansol Mines Board of Health it has been unanimously decided to revive the ailing health unit.

“There is large parcel of land of Asansol Mines Board of Health lying idle in Jamuria, and we have decided to set up a large hospital on that plot on PPP model. Besides, we have also decided to upgrade the infrastructure of the leprosy hospital of Asansol Mines Board of Health in Asansol,” added Narendra Nath Chakraborty.

Since taking charge as chairman of Asansol Mines Board of Health, Narendra Nath Chakraborty has been trying to regularise the salaries as per the pay commission directives of its employees.

In 1912, the Asansol Mines Board of Health (AMBH) was set up to oversee the health issues of the people living in the Raniganj coalfield area. Mr Chakraborty has also urged chairman-cum-managing director of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Satish Chandra Jha to provide funds under the CSR scheme of the central public sector unit.