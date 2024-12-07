Asansol division’s crackdown on trespassing

The Asansol division of Eastern Railway has stepped up its efforts to curb unauthorised travel in ladies and divyangjan coaches, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring a safe, dignified, and inclusive travel environment. These coaches, reserved exclusively for women and divyangjan (persons with disabilities), play a vital role in empowering vulnerable groups by providing them with a secure and comfortable journey.

To address the issue of trespassing, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been conducting intensive enforcement drives. In October, 99 drives were conducted under Section 162 of the Railways Act, resulting in 392 arrests for unauthorized travel in ladies’ compartments. By November 2024, these efforts had increased significantly, with 139 drives leading to 568 arrests, reflecting a 40 per cent rise in operations and a 44.9 per cent increase in offenders apprehended.

Similarly, under Section 155, the division targeted unauthorized travellers in disabled coaches, conducting 22 drives with 85 arrests in October, which more than doubled in November to 46 drives and 178 arrests, showcasing a 109.4 per cent rise in enforcement actions.

The division has adopted a comprehensive strategy to ensure the sanctity of these reserved spaces. This includes regular inspections, surprise checks, and strict penalties for offenders under the relevant provisions of the Railways Act. Additionally, awareness campaigns have been launched to educate passengers on the importance of respecting these designated coaches, with posters, public announcements, and other outreach efforts emphasizing their reserved nature.

Passengers are encouraged to report violations through the Railway helpline number 139 or other grievance redressal platforms. By fostering a culture of mutual respect and vigilance, the initiative aims to empower women and divyangjan passengers, ensuring their confidence and safety while travelling.