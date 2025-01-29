Asansol civic body fine for burning coal, dry leaves

From now onwards if coal is burnt or dried leaves are burnt the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) will impose a fine between Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

During the winter season, local people burn dry leaves and also coal to get relief from the chill at night, which leads to massive smog in the area.

Also roadside tea stalls and dhaba owners use coal to make tea and food in the region.

This fine is likely to be introduced from next month by the civic body.

Sweet shops, hotels and local eateries all have to strictly follow this rule.

Amarnath Chatterjee, chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation said that a special dedicated number will be provided by the civic body through which people can lodge complaints. For setting fire on dry leaves, a fine of Rs 50 will be imposed.

“We are taking several measures along with the West Bengal Pollution Control Board to curb air pollution in the civic body area. The plan is ready and we will now officially put it into our next board meeting for final approval,” added Amarnath Chatterjee.

He said that Asansol Municipal Corporation has already received central funds to control air pollution and has come down to 22nd position in the country from the previous 35, in cities which have over one million populations.

Sudip Bhattacharya, of West Bengal Pollution Control Board said that they are continuously monitoring the air quality index of Asansol. “We have already provided smokeless chulhas to roadside eateries so that they don’t burn the coal,” he added.

The eateries and sweet shops in Raniganj, Kulti, Jamuria and Asansol use soft coal which is very cheap locally and claim that shifting to gas will increase their manufacturing cost.

Besides, they have also urged to take steps against the brick kiln owners, who also burn coal to manufacture clay bricks.