K Raheja Realty Launches Tower ‘T’ at Malad Project

Amid the Malad East gradually establishing itself as a residential-cum-IT area, Mumbai-based K Raheja Realty, in order to meet the growing housing demands, gears up to add new flavour to its mega-integrated township Raheja Residency with a new 20-story premium residential project.

The new project is officially known as the Tower T, which offers thoughtfully designed 1-bedroom homes with all the basic amenities. The new tower fits K Raheja Realty’s sustainable growth priorities well and creates spaces designed for modern living.

With the new tower, K Raheja Realty showcases its belief in the future of Mumbai’s western suburbs, as infrastructure, social, and economic indicators point towards growth.

Sources closer to this industry reveal that Tower T’s entry is on time, given Mumbai’s current prognosis, particularly the luxury segment of the real estate market, which is expected to grow 10.5% this year.

This year K Raheja Realty has completed 68 years of excellence in the real estate industry. As Mumbai’s leading developer, the group has triumphed in creating the best residential apartment buildings, malls, hotels, offices, etc.

A company spokesperson said K Raheja Realty remains focused on leveraging its mixed-use development expertise to create spaces that meet evolving consumer needs. Tower T aligns with this vision while catering to Malad East’s growth into a self-sufficient hub.

Analysts add that the new premium tower will improve K Raheja Realty’s position within the region. It reflects the group’s confidence in catalysing further development, driven by strong housing demand amid rising connectivity and infrastructure upgrades across the area.

The launch also reinforces K Raheja Realty’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation as Malad East becomes an integrated residential and commercial destination for modern families and businesses. As the group marks 68 years of shaping Mumbai’s skyline, Tower T represents the next phase of that journey.