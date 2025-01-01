AMC orders demolition of shopping plaza

The commissioner of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), IAS officer Raju Mishra has ordered demolition of a shopping plaza in the over 100 years old heritage building, Atwal Bhawan, situated in the Bazar area beside the G T Road in Asansol town.

The Kolkata High Court had earlier ordered demolition of the unauthorised structure. A retail giant has set up a mega hyper market in the front portion of the Atwal Building since the past three years.

Raju Mishra, the civic commissioner of AMC and also the CEO of ADDA has directed demolition order on 17 December. He has directed that after finding that the reconstruction of the age-old heritage building was illegal as per the directives of the high court, the building should be demolished with 30 days of the order.

The trade license of the popular hyper market retail chain was already cancelled by the AMC.

Local MLA and state law minister Moloy Ghatak had been vocal against all illegal building constructions in the AMC area.

The demolition order has also questioned the functioning of the civic body since the past three years.

It is still not clear when or who will demolish the shopping plaza. The comment of neither the shopping plaza nor the retail chain was available.

The order has created a huge political stir in Asansol and the Opposition have blamed the ruling party and its present board for such illegal constructions.

V Sivadasan, TMC leader of Asansol said that the demolition orders have been given as per directives and no illegal construction will be allowed by the AMC board.