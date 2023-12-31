Arabul fears for his life, to write to CM, Abhishek

Trinamul Congress leader Arabul Islam fears for his life. The former MLA of the ruling party is planning to write to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, requesting them to arrange security for him. “My life is at stake because I may be killed anytime by the Indian Secular Force (ISF) criminals.

I have already conveyed the matter to the superintendent of police of South 24-Parganas but nothing has been done. I will write to the chief minister and Abhishek. We are not secure here in Bhangar,” Mr Islam said. “The administration has suddenly deputed new security guards by withdrawing my old security personnel who know the topography of the entire Bhangar and adjoining areas because they were with me for many years.

I don’t know the reason behind it. Our party’s observer in-charge of our district knows everything,” he said

Advertisement