Approval arrives for 5-floor critical care block at Asansol hospital

The state health directorate has approved a Rs 33 crore exclusive critical health care block at Asansol District and Super Speciality hospital. The new critical health care block will be inside the campus of the main building of the Asansol Super Speciality hospital and will be G + four-storied building.

The plan and the diagram of the new five floor critical health care block of Asansol District and Super Speciality hospital has already been sanctioned by the state health directorate. An expert team of engineers of state Public Works Department (PWD) from Kolkata have visited and inspected the location of the upcoming critical health care block in Asansol District and Super Speciality hospital last Saturday.

Dr Nikhil Chandra Das, superintendent of the hospital said that in the south east corner (near the temple) of the campus the new critical health care block will come up. “There will be facilities like ventilation and monitoring in the new critical health care block for patients,” added Dr Nikhil Chandra Das. Patients with severe cardiac problems, breathing problems, CoPD etc will be treated in this critical care unit.

Advertisement

There will be total hundred beds in the critical health care block. Kankan Roy, deputy superintendent of the Asansol hospital said that the state health directorate has approved Rs 33 crore fund for the five floor building and equipments of the critical health care block and the construction work will be completed within December 2024.

PWD engineers said that as already the state health directorate has approved this project so construction work will begin very soon. Presently, in the old building of the Asansol District Hospital there is a 12-bed critical care unit (CCU) and construction of another 26-bed critical care unit is on.

Though the total number of beds of Asansol District and Super Speciality hospital is 750, presently more than 800 patients are admitted. Patients of West Burdwan district and even from surrounding districts of south Bengal and Jharkhand come here for treatments.

Postgraduate courses for medical students are also taught in the Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital. After chief minister Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state in 2011, she has taken the initiative to upgrade the Asansol Sub-Divisional Hospital to district hospital after formation of the new district in 2017 and also set up a Super Speciality Hospital so that patients from the remote areas get best health care facilities near their home.