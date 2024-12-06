Animal suffer hits near Bagdogra

In a series of wildlife-related incidents on Thursday, an adult leopard was killed, and four persons sustained serious injuries in separate accidents near Phansidewa and Bagdogra respectively in Siliguri.

According to official reports, a speeding car fatally hit a leopard attempting to cross the road at Kamlabagan in Phansidewa along the national highway. The leopard succumbed to its injuries on the spot. Forest officials later recovered the carcass. This marks the second leopard fatality in the area, raising concerns about wildlife safety on busy highways.

Meanwhile, near Bagdogra, three elephants, including a sub-adult and a cub, were crossing the road when two vehicles, a pickup van and an auto, overturned as their drivers lost control while attempting to avoid the animals. Both vehicles were reportedly speeding.

Bagdogra forest ranger Sonam Bhutia stated that the area is a known elephant corridor, where large numbers of elephants frequently cross. Despite notifications and speed restrictions in the zone, over-speeding remains a significant concern. “We request drivers to reduce speed in this area. Had they driven cautiously, this accident could have been avoided,” Mr Bhutia emphasised.

The quick response team promptly intervened to guide the elephants away from the roadside, ensuring their safety.

The forest department has taken responsibility for the treatment of the four injured individuals, who are currently receiving care at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

These incidents underscore the need for stricter enforcement of speed limits and heightened awareness among drivers to ensure the safety of both wildlife and commuters in this ecologically sensitive zone, said a member of nature lovers’ organisation.