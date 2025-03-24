Indian Army Conducts Eye Surgical Camp, Over 350 Cataract Surgeries Performed in West Bengal

The Indian Army successfully conducted a state-of-the-art eye surgical camp at 158 Base Hospital, Bagdogra, West Bengal, recently, delivering advanced medical care to ex-servicemen and their dependents.

During the five-day camp, which began on March 20, a total of 1,752 individuals were screened for various ophthalmic ailments, including cataracts. More than 350 cataract surgeries were performed by an expert team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi; Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt; and Command Hospital, Lucknow.

In addition to the surgical procedures, over 500 high-quality prescription glasses were distributed free of cost, ensuring that patients received top-tier medical care. The use of advanced medical equipment and high-standard lenses reinforced the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to providing quality healthcare.

A significant highlight of the camp was the successful treatment of 17 ex-servicemen and their dependents from Nepal who were screened and provided free-of-cost cataract surgeries with high-quality lenses. This outreach emphasised the Indian Army’s dedication to assisting veterans beyond national borders.

The initiative was spearheaded by Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, a renowned ophthalmic surgeon and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral). Brig Mishra, credited with performing over one lakh successful cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive, and glaucoma surgeries, stated that the camp brought world-class treatment to veterans residing in the Himalayan foothills, covering West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Nepal. The initiative ensured that these veterans received high-quality care without the need to travel long distances.