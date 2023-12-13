Anandapur kidnapping: Police nab prime suspect from Hyderabad

Kolkata Police have apprehended the prime suspect from Hyderabad in a case of assault and two additional individuals connected to a kidnapping incident in Anandapur. Apart from the prime suspect, identified as Bikram Das, two other individuals, Ayon Das and Sushanta Mandal have been held by the Netaji Nagar Police. The trio, accused of involvement in a series of coordinated crimes, are believed to have masterminded both the assault and kidnapping incidents. Bikram Das, 31, is reported to be the mastermind behind the crimes, according to police sources.

He was even accused in several financial fraud cases in Mumbai. Das used to stay in Kolkata recently and ran an extortion racket. The events unfolded last week when a complaint of sexual assault was filed at Anandapur Police station. It was followed by a kidnapping report at Netaji Nagar police station. Subsequent investigations led the police to establish a link between the two incidents. Bikram Das was also found to be connected to the kidnapping. The three will be presented before the court after being transferred to judicial custody in Kolkata. The police have gathered various pieces of evidence and testimonies pointing to their involvement.

