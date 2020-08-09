While the second day of complete lockdown this month was enforced in the state today, cases continued to surge as 2,949 fresh Covid cases and 51 deaths due to the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 92,615 people have been detected positive till now, though currently there are 25,486 active cases.

The death toll stood at 2,005. Kolkata recorded 684 fresh cases and 20 deaths while North 24-Parganas recorded 653 cases and 19 deaths. South 24-Parganas recorded 232 cases and Howrah 217 cases.

Of the remaining deaths, three deaths were registered in Howrah, two each in Nadia, West Burdwan and South 24-Parganas and one each in Hooghly, Darjeeling and South Dinajpur. Registering a discharge rate of 70.32 per cent, 2,064 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the figure of recovered patients to 65,124.

With an occupancy rate of 38.09 per cent in Covid beds, 7157 out of 11560 beds in government designated Covid hospitals and 430 out of 2532 Covid beds in private hospitals are vacant.