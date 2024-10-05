AMC hands over Best Durga Puja Awards 2023

Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has given away awards for best Durga Pujas of Asansol sub-division at a function in Rabindra Bhawan at Asansol town for the Durga Puja Awards 2023.

Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Upadhyay said that due to several reasons the award programme was delayed by a year, but this year the civic body has decided to hand over the trophies and certificates to the Best Durga Puja Committees 2024 Award in the Durga Puja Pandals itself on the day of Maha Ashtami.

“Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has virtually inaugurated 15 Durga Puja pandals in Asansol, Barabani and Durgapur of West Burdwan district yesterday and already people have started pandal-hopping since last evening. Durga Puja has become a carnival these days and the Asansol Municipal Corporation has taken several measures to clean the town during the pujas and repair the potholes of the road,” added Bidhan Upadhyay.

He said that the state government is undertaking several projects for further development of the Asansol Municipal Corporation area and these beautification projects, parks and street light projects will be set in the coming days.

Deputy mayor Wasimul Haque, borough chairman Dr Debashish Sarkar, Sibananda Bauri and several councilors of AMC were present in the programme.