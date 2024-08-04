Airport operational despite parking bay waterlogged

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Kolkata, including at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport(NSCBI). However, there are no reports of disruptions in flight movements so far. “The flight operations at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata are proceeding normally despite heavy rainfall. Both runways and all taxiways are fully operational. However, a few parking stands are affected by waterlogging for which additional pumps have been deployed to drain the water from the operational area.

Everything is under control,” a senior NSCBI Airport official said. In the last 24 hours, the most rain has occurred in Dum Dum. It rained 100 millimeters till 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. After that is Salt Lake. It has rained 81.1 mm. In the last 24 hours, Alipore in Kolkata received 31.9 mm of rain. Last night in just 30 seconds, a whirlwind wreaked havoc in the border area of Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas. The storm devastated Tarunipur village, damaging several houses and uprooting numerous trees. Crops have also been damaged. Villagers claim that acres of crops have been destroyed, leaving farmers in distress. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

On Friday afternoon, a brief storm caused extensive damage to crops like pointed gourd, papaya, spine gourd, banana, jute, and paddy in the village Roofs of houses were blown away. Mainuddin Gazi, a furniture shop owner, saw his shop overturned and all his goods destroyed by the storm. He has appealed to the authorities for help. He said: “The government should compensate.

I had set up this shop a year ago with borrowed money and after pawning my wife’s jewellery. I haven’t been able to repay the debts yet, and now this! How will I survive now, I can’t imagine.” Nur Hossain Mondal, a farmer, has suffered crop losses. He said, “I used to cultivate bananas. Four acres of banana plantation are completely gone. I’ve lost over a lakh rupees.” The administration has already started an assessment. The exact extent of the damage will be disclosed once the data is collected.